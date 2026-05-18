Man found dead at Northland property, police investigating

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A man has been found dead at a Waimamaku property in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the Wekaweka Road property about 8.45pm on Sunday.

“The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unexplained, and police are now working to establish the full circumstances of how he died,” Northland CIB detective senior sergeant Christan Fouhy said.

The property will undergo a scene examination on Monday and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area who may have information.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand