Events – Electrify Queenstown brings the buzz

Source: DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN & LAKE WĀNAKA TOURISM

Queenstown, New Zealand (17 May 2026) Electrify Queenstown 2026 opened today with a sell-out 400-strong crowd, amped to explore Aotearoa’s electric future.

Climate Change Minister Hon Simon Watts and New Zealand Climate Foundation chief executive Izzy Fenwick led the programme, which focused on how electrification can lower costs, lower emissions and strengthen resilience for households and business.

Minister Watts says electrification is central to New Zealand’s economic and climate future.

“Electrify Queenstown brings together businesses, innovators, investors, and local leaders who are helping drive practical solutions that can reduce costs, improve productivity, strengthen energy resilience, and support emissions reduction,” he says.

“Events like this are important because they help turn ideas and ambition into real-world action.”

Now in its third year, the award-winning Electrify Queenstown spans three days in New Zealand’s tourism capital.

Opening day brought electrification to life for attendees with hands-on Electric Experiences across the basin, including solar home tours, EV travel to Kinloch Wilderness Retreat, Catch a Fish’s electric boat trip, and an e-boat and e-bike adventure hosted by Naut, Ride to the Sky and Queenstown Golf Club.

At Queenstown Events Centre, the free How-To Hub and Power Playground ran from 1pm–3pm, with expert advice on solar, batteries, EVs, heating, hot water and finance, alongside test rides and demos of electric technology.

Mat Woods, Chief Executive of Destination Queenstown and Lake Wānaka Tourism, says the scale of interest reflected how quickly the national conversation around electrification is changing.

“Just a few years ago, electrification was often viewed primarily through the lens of emissions reduction. Today, people are increasingly focused on cost savings, resilience, energy security and how households and businesses can take greater control of their energy future.

“Electrify Queenstown is about making those conversations practical and accessible, and there’s strong appetite from both the community and industry to explore what’s possible.”

The event also featured a significant transport announcement from Christchurch-based company Whoosh, which revealed a consortium of Queenstown business leaders would fund a feasibility study into a potential electric elevated transport network for the district.

The study will investigate whether the autonomous pod-based transport system could help address congestion challenges and support future transport needs across Queenstown.

Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge was also at the lectern, detailing what consumers think about electrification and what will drive uptake, along with Josh Ellison, of Queenstown Electrification Accelerator.

Electrify Queenstown continues Monday (18 May) with its sold-out Business Innovation, Investment & Policy day at the Queenstown Events Centre.

The programme includes keynote presentations from inventor and global electrification expert Dr Saul Griffith, Rewiring Aotearoa CEO Mike Casey, and a major political leaders’ debate moderated by Paddy Gower.

On stage will be Deputy Prime Minister Hon David Seymour, Leader of the Opposition Rt Hon Chris Hipkins, Energy Minister Hon Simeon Brown, Assoc. Energy Minister Hon Shane Jones, Green Party leader Chlöe Swarbrick and The Opportunities Party leader Qiulae Wong,

A limited number of tickets remain available for Tuesday’s programme – Practical business advice – the ‘How To’.

Event details

What: Electrify Queenstown

When: Sunday 17 May – Tuesday 19 May

Where: Queenstown Events Centre and locations across the district

Feature session: The Future of New Zealand’s Energy System: A Leaders’ Debate, Monday 18 May, 2pm-4.30pm.