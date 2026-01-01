Doocey to lead delegation to Australia

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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Mental Health and Associate Minister of Health Matt Doocey will today travel to Australia to attend the Digital Health Festival 2026 in Melbourne and visit mental health commissions across Australia.

“HealthTech is one of New Zealand’s largest and fastest-growing technology subsectors, contributing $3.9 billion to the New Zealand economy in 2025,” Mr Doocey says.

“I’m looking forward to leading a delegation of 26 New Zealand HealthTech companies and organisations that are playing a pivotal role in developing innovative technologies to support the future of digital healthcare.

“This is the largest-ever New Zealand presence at the Digital Health Festival, with participation having grown every year, a sign of the strong momentum across the industry.”

Mr Doocey will also visit Mental Health Commissions in Queensland, Victoria, and Western Australia.

“The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission has been an independent Crown entity in New Zealand for five years now. As a requirement, a review of the commission is to be undertaken.

“This is the first time there has been a review since establishment and it’s important that we get it right.

“This is an incredibly important role that holds any Government of the day to account. As we head into the review, I look forward to the opportunity to meet with commissions in Australia to hear directly from them about what’s working, what’s not and how they have best utilised the commission.”

Mr Doocey leaves on 18 May and will return on 23 May.

MIL OSI