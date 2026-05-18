Correction: Fatal crash, SH 1 / Main South Road, Selwyn

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Source: New Zealand Police

The release issued at 4.17pm on a fatal crash in Selwyn contained incorrect information on the number of vehicles, patients and their conditions.

The crash involved at least three vehicles.

Ambulance services were called for five injured people that were involved in the crash.

Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency personnel, two people were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three others have injuries that range from moderate to critical.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre