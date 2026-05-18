CK Life Sciences’ Sequencio Therapeutics Appoints Emily Tan as Chief Operating Officer

Post

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 May 2026 – Sequencio Therapeutics, a subsidiary of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. (“CK Life Sciences”, Stock Code: 0775) today announced the appointment of Emily Tan as Chief Operating Officer. A 30-year biopharmaceutical veteran, Ms Tan will oversee the company’s global operations and drive execution across its development pipeline.

Ms Tan joins Sequencio Therapeutics with an extensive track record across global pharmaceutical companies, leading contract research organisations, and innovative biotechnology companies, bringing deep expertise in clinical development, operations, quality, regulatory execution, and commercial strategy.

Ms Tan most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Development at IQVIA, where she led commercial activities in Asia Pacific and supported clients in developing and executing global integrated go-to-market strategies.

Her career includes C-suite roles at China-based biotech startups Unixell Biotechnology, Bennu Biotherapeutics, and Oricell Therapeutics, where she scaled operations and led successful global Investigational New Drug (IND) and China Investigator-Initiated Trial (IIT) submissions. She previously held leadership positions at PAREXEL, Syneos and Pfizer.

“Emily brings a rare combination of operational excellence, clinical development experience, and regional and global leadership,” said Dr Melvin Toh, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of CK Life Sciences. “Her appointment strengthens Sequencio Therapeutics’ leadership team as we advance our pipeline and build the operational foundation to support our next stage of growth.”

“I am excited to join the Sequencio Therapeutics team at this important stage of its development,” said Ms Tan. “Building on the company’s strong scientific foundation, I look forward to strengthening operational capabilities and supporting the continued advancement of the pipeline.”

Ms Tan holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy (Honours) from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Science in Epidemiology from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Hashtag: #CKLifeSciences #Sequencio #Therapeutics #COO #ChiefOperatingOfficer #CancerVaccines #R&D #Pharmaceutical #Biotechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.