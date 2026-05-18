Career change leads EIT Auckland graduate to valedictorian honour

Post

Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

3 minutes ago

Leaving behind an established international aviation career to move to New Zealand and study at EIT has paid off for Vinodh Dharmarajah, who will graduate as one of two valedictorians this week.

The 38-year-old will graduate with a Master of Digital Business from EIT Auckland and deliver a valedictory address at one of two graduation ceremonies at Aotea Square tomorrow (Tuesday, May 19).

“It’s an extremely surreal moment, to be very honest,” Vinodh says.

“I wasn’t expecting at all that I would reach something like this. For me, the goal was always to complete the course to my own satisfaction and give my best. Being named valedictorian feels like an added privilege”

Originally from Sri Lanka, Vinodh moved to New Zealand with his wife to complete the 18-month Masters programme.

He brought extensive international experience to his studies, having worked with Qatar Airways, Emirates Holidays, Sri Lankan Airlines and British Airways, alongside senior management roles overseeing multiple airline operations.

Vinodh says returning to full-time study later in life was not something he had originally planned.

“A few years back, I wasn’t planning to become a full-time student,” he says.

“When I came here, I already had around 15 years of work experience and other qualifications. I didn’t want to repeat something I already knew. I wanted to be challenged and continue learning.”

He says EIT exceeded his expectations, challenging students academically, while also providing strong support.

“The lecturers challenged us, but they also provided enough knowledge and support. There was always room to learn and grow.”

While studying, Vinodh secured an internship with Williams Property Services Group, where his performance led to a part-time role before later becoming a full-time position.

He now works as Strategy and Business Development Manager.

Vinodh says one of the most rewarding parts of his EIT experience was studying alongside students from around the world and hearing the stories behind their journeys to New Zealand.

“Some students came here without knowing anyone and had to adapt to a completely different culture and environment. Leaving your comfort zone and starting over in another country takes courage.”

He says those experiences helped shape the speech he plans to deliver at graduation.

“I want to acknowledge how far many students have come. Every student has their own journey and challenges, and that really inspired me during my time at EIT.”

Vinodh also credits his wife for supporting him throughout his studies while he focused on completing the master’s programme.

“She was extremely supportive and worked while I was studying.”

Looking back, Vinodh says studying in New Zealand helped prepare him for both the local workforce and life in a new country.

“I’m not the same person who enrolled in the course. Professionally and personally, I’ve changed a lot through the journey.”

EIT Auckland Campus Director Cherie Freeman said: “Vinodh’s courageous leap into a new chapter and his commitment to growth have not only exceeded his own expectations but truly inspired our entire EIT community. We are incredibly proud to celebrate his remarkable achievements.”

MIL OSI