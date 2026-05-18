Beyond the Hype: AI+ Power 2026 Explores How AI Drives Real Business Value

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 May 2026 – 2026 represents a definitive turning point as Artificial Intelligence transitions from experimental “pilot” phases to industrialized, enterprise-scale implementation., Hong Kong’s premier exhibition & conference for commercial AI applications, returns to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 4-5 Jun 2026. Now in its sixth edition, the event actively responds to the HKSAR Government’s “AI+” development strategy. Under the themethe expo focuses on how AI creates value and unlocks new market opportunities for enterprises. By showcasing a diverse array of AI solutions on-site, the event empowers businesses to remain competitive in an increasingly challenging business environment.

The 2026 Enterprise Imperative: Beyond Prompting – Agentic AI Enters the Era of Autonomous Execution

For today’s business leaders, the challenge is no longer understanding AI — it is choosing the right tools and applying them effectively. According to Gartner’s 2026 Strategic Trends, the enterprise landscape has moved beyond the initial GenAI hype into the era of Agentic AI — autonomous systems capable of independent decision-making and workflow execution. While most enterprises have begun AI deployment, the ultimate differentiator for 2026 is achieving the transition from “conversation to execution” and securing a measurable Return on Investment (ROI).

Culsin Li, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of AI+ Power, noted: “In 2026, the most critical executive skill is becoming leaders who can strategically direct AI adoption. With AI applications entering the ‘no-code’ era, technical implementation is no longer the primary hurdle; the focus for leadership returns to the core of business: identifying operational pain points and defining strategic needs. AI+ Power 2026 serves as a premier platform where attendees can gain insights from expert-led case studies and source ready-to-deploy AI solutions to immediately resolve bottlenecks. We provide a comprehensive one-stop ecosystem, enabling decision-makers to transition seamlessly from strategic inspiration to procurement and final implementation.”

AI+ Power 2026 features six high-impact pillars designed to accelerate AI adoption:

Pillar 1: AI+ Summit – Strategic Roadmaps for Vertical Transformation

The AI+ Summit features a formidable roster of global pioneers, including Microsoft, HP, Adobe, BytePlus, and iFLYTEK, who will dissect the shift from smart office revolutions to autonomous AI agents.

To address the critical pillars of corporate governance and financial practice, the Summit has curated two flagship strategic forums:

CEO Panel: AI Transformation for Hong Kong’s Legacy Leaders — Moderated by Dr. Toa Charm, Chairman of the Data and AI Literacy Association (DALA), this session explores how C-suites navigate AI strategy and talent governance while balancing technological innovation with business value creation. It also examines how leaders can accelerate the scalable adoption of AI across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area (GBA), and Asia to ensure AI visions translate into tangible organizational impact.

FinTech 2.0: From Future of Work to Agentic Workflows — Moderated by Mr. Peter Koo, Convenor, FinTech Specialist Group of Hong Kong Computer Society. Partners from the “Big 4” (EY, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC) will share the stage for a rare joint session to dismantle how Agentic AI automates KYC and risk monitoring, and explores “Data-to-Revenue” pathways. The forum will also address the convergence of AI with Tokenisation, Stablecoins, Digital Assets, and RegTech.

The Summit will also cover MarTech, enterprise productivity, retail, and education, featuring leaders from MTR Lab, HSBC, Maxim’s Group, Hong Yip, HKT, PrimeCredit, and Logitech, alongside academic representatives.

Pillar 2: AI+ Expo – The Modern Workplace & Smart Living Revolution

Industry leaders Canon HK, Logitech, Shure, and iFLYTEK will demonstrate how AI-driven hardware eliminates operational friction, allowing teams to focus on core creativity.

Pillar 3: AI+ Skills Lab — Zero-Barrier Mastery for Decision Makers

To address the enterprise talent gap, the AI+ Skills Lab has been launched this year to provide hands-on, practical training. Led by a team of veteran practitioners including Arik Chan from GDG HK (CISSP-certified), Frankie Wu from GDG HK and also Founder of Nexamind AI, and Roland Leung, Director of Datality Lab, the lab is tailor-made for non-technical decision-makers. It emphasizes a “small-class, laptop-ready” approach; featured highlights include OSINT-driven fraud detection using Google Gemini, the deployment of privacy-safe enterprise AI agents, and rapid AI-powered commercial video creation using Seedance 2.0 and KlingAI 3.0. This practical experience empowers participants to “Learn Today, Apply Tomorrow,” transforming AI into real-world productivity.

Pillar 4: Embodied AI & Robotics — The First “Smart Living Experience Zone”

Breaking away from pure software solutions, the event debuts the first “Smart Living Experience Zone,” presenting the physical manifestation of AI integrated with robotics in environmental management, medical rehabilitation, and gerontech. Highlights include environmental robots capable of automatic waste classification and autonomous cleaning; medical assistant systems for physical therapy and ward delivery; and non-invasive “passive fall detection” care solutions. These innovations are setting new benchmarks for automated operations across the property management, healthcare, and social welfare sectors.

Pillar 5: AI Strategic Advisory Hub & Industry Networking — Unlocking New Business Opprtunities

The event proudly presents the “AI Strategic Advisory Hub,” a flagship initiative designed to disrupt the traditional one-way nature of business matching. Technical experts from leading providers will transform into “Consultants”, offering decision-makers immediate diagnostics and tailored deployment advice. Navigating a vast array of technical choices can be overwhelming; this “Advisory Hub” is dedicated to helping enterprises pinpoint high-ROI implementation pathways, ensuring that technology investments translate directly into tangible profitability. Furthermore, the two-day event features exclusive industry networking sessions to foster deep dialogue and strategic exchanges between technology pioneers and enterprise leaders.

Pillar 6: AI+ Power Awards 2026 — Recognizing the Future Leaders of Commercial AI

The AI+ Power Awards 2026, a highly anticipated flagship event, returns to honor the region’s most innovative, impactful, and commercially viable AI applications. This year has seen an unprecedented level of competition, and the first-round finalists have officially been announced. Shortlisted organizations in key categories such as “AI+ in Business” and “AI+ Project of the Year” include industry pioneers such as Maxim’s Group, CITIC Telecom CPC, iFLYTEK, ASTRI, and Lingnan University. The final winners will be grandly unveiled in late May.

Capturing the Momentum of AI Scaling: Building a New Era for Innovation

AI+ Power 2026 responds proactively to the HKSAR Government’s “AI+” strategy, embodying the core spirit of “AI+ Power in Action.” We are committed to transforming policy vision into commercial reality, helping enterprises successfully transition from AI “observers” to “active practitioners.”

Through high-level summit exchanges, immersive exhibition experiences, step-by-step practical training, and prestigious award recognition, we empower every attendee to seize first-mover advantages in the age of AI scaling. Together, we are driving Hong Kong’s evolution into the premier Asia-Pacific hub for commercial AI innovation.

Secure Your Advantage: Register Now

Online pre-registration for AI+ Power 2026 is now officially open. Trade visitors and industry professionals are invited to register for free admission and pre-book seats for keynote summits and hands-on Skills Lab workshops. Please note that workshop seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Register Now: https://bit.ly/3R9W3fC

Event Details:

Date: 4-5 June 2026 (Thursday–Friday)

Venue: Hall 5FG, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC)

Admission: Free for trade visitors (Pre-registration required; group registration available)

Official Website: www.aipluspower.com

https://www.aipluspower.com/

Hashtag: #AIPower #AIPower2026

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