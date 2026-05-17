Police encourage jet ski owners check for hidden issues

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute the following to Senior Constable Nick Hall, Marine Rescue Centre:

Police supporting a water rescue yesterday are encouraging owners to check for hidden issues in their jet skis.

Just before 2pm, a vessel in the Motuihe Channel near Emu Point reported seeing a jet ski explode, with smoke and flames seen in the area.

Two injured people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital by ambulance services, now at home recovering.

Police are investigating the incident, and early indications are that the jet ski reportedly exploded due to the fuel vapour line catching fire, splitting the craft and causing it to sink.

Despite the 20-year-old jet ski was serviced annually, the incident still occurred.

The Police Maritime Unit are concerned that this isolated incident may indicate a ‘hidden’ situation for owners of older jet skis.

Please check all fuel lines and fuel fittings as these items perish with age, and we encourage owners to replace such items periodically.

In any water emergency, call 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI