Health – GenPro calls for major investment in General Practice ahead of Election 2026

Source: GenPro

GenPro has today (May 18) released its Election 2026 Policy Agenda, calling on all political parties to commit to strengthening general practice as the cornerstone of a high-performing and sustainable health system in New Zealand.

The manifesto sets out a comprehensive package of evidence-based reforms designed to improve patient access, reduce hospital pressure, support the healthcare workforce, and restore financial sustainability to general practice.

“General practice is the foundation of an effective health system,” says GenPro chair Dr Angus Chambers. “When patients can access timely care from a trusted GP, outcomes improve, pressure on hospitals reduces, and public health funding is used more efficiently.”

The policy agenda aligns closely with the Government’s five national health priorities: Access, Timeliness, Quality, Workforce, and Infrastructure. Key recommendations are:

A minimum cumulative 30 percent increase in general practice funding over three years to restore financial sustainability across the sector.

Increased investment in primary care from the current 6% of Vote Health toward international WHO/OECD benchmarks of approximately 14% of total health expenditure.

An improved independent cost pressure adjustment mechanism to prevent real term erosion of practice income.

Separation between the funder and provider of health services – currently Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand – to ensure impartial allocation of health budget across the sector.

Mandatory consultation with general practice representatives on major health funding and service design decisions.

Workforce initiatives to attract and retain GPs and nurses, including support for recruitment, ownership pathways, and overseas clinician integration.

Increased investment in rural healthcare, after-hours services, digital infrastructure, and clinician support.

Dr Chambers says the manifesto is not simply about supporting one part of the healthcare sector, but about protecting the long-term sustainability of the entire health system.

“For too long, general practice has been expected to absorb rising costs and growing patient demand without adequate investment,” he says. “If we want affordable, accessible healthcare for New Zealanders, we must strengthen the frontline of the system.”

Changes are required to restore general practice – a New Zealand Medical Students’ Association survey foundthat only 14% of students are interested in becoming GPs; experienced GPs are no longer recommending the specialty to trainee doctors; and general practices are struggling to recruit enough doctors as nine out of 10 are increasing patient fees to stay afloat.

Dr Chambers added that continuity of care and independent community-based practices remain essential to achieving better patient outcomes.

“Patients value ongoing relationships with their GP. Continuity of care saves lives, reduces hospital admissions, and improves the quality of healthcare delivery. This must remain central to future policy decisions.”

GenPro is urging all political parties contesting the November election to adopt policies that prioritise frontline primary healthcare and ensure New Zealanders continue to have access to affordable, high-quality general practice care.

“Investing in general practice is the most effective way to improve health outcomes while controlling costs across the wider system,” Dr Chambers says. “This is not just a sector issue — it is a national priority.”