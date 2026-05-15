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Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise in April 2026 – Selected price indexes: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

May 16, 2026

24-724/7 NewsAM-NCAsia Pacific
Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise in April 2026 – Selected price indexes: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

MIL OSI