Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise in April 2026 – Selected price indexes: April 2026 – Stats NZ news story and information release

15 May 2026

Petrol and diesel prices both increased from March 2026 to April 2026. Petrol prices were up 12.6 percent while diesel prices increased 36.6 percent, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The increases follow rises for both petrol and diesel in March 2026.

“In the two months since February 2026, petrol has increased 33.6 percent and diesel has increased 94.9 percent,” prices and deflators spokesperson Nicola Growden said.

Prices for these two fuel types also increased in the 12 months to April 2026 – petrol was up 30.1 percent and diesel up 91.3 percent. The largest annual increases for both petrol (up 37.7 percent) and diesel (up 95.0 percent) were recorded in the 12 months to June 2022.