Auckland electrician’s suspicions spark cannabis bust in Ōtāhuhu

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

An Auckland electrician who noticed unusual wiring has helped police discover a large-scale cannabis grow house hidden in the heart of Ōtāhuhu.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, of Counties Manukau West CIB, said police received information on Wednesday afternoon about the possible illegal operation.

“An electrician working in the area noticed unusual wiring coming from a warehouse on Queen Street,” he said.

“Ventilation pipes were also seen, which gave the telltale signs that the warehouse was being used for illegal activity.

“An unmistakable smell was coming from the ventilation – it was a cannabis growing operation.”

Supplied / NZ Police

Police put a scene guard in place. A search warrant executed on Thursday revealed about 360 cannabis plants hidden underneath 15 tents.

“No occupants were located inside at the time, but all of the plants have since been destroyed,” Hayward said.

“We would like to acknowledge the man for acting on his senses and reporting the suspicious set up to us.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand