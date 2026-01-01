Young voices lead the way at 2026 Race Unity Speech Awards

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Source: New Zealand Police

Rangatahi from across Aotearoa took to the stage to share powerful messages of unity and belonging at the 2026 Race Unity Speech Awards, an important kaupapa of which NZ Police have been a Principal Sponsor since 2008. Amanjot Singh from Hastings Boys High School was announced as this year’s winner.

A Year 13 student and current head boy, Amanjot stood out for his compelling speech “A Courtroom of Life”, which explored the concept of a courtroom and delivered a strong message that challenged listeners to reflect on their own biases and assumptions.

“Close your eyes for a moment. Imagine a taxi driver. A fast-food worker. Someone stacking shelves late at night. Now ask yourself: Who did you see? Because I never described a face. And yet, most of us saw colour,” they said.

The awards, held at Ngā Kete Wānanga Marae in Ōtara, brought together 21 finalists representing 19 different ethnic backgrounds — reflecting the rich diversity of Aotearoa New Zealand and the strength of youth voice.

Assistant Commissioner Tim Anderson said the event highlights the leadership of young people.

“Every year the speeches are enriching and something we look forward to on the Police calendar,” he says.

“This year’s speakers showed incredible courage and insight. These are young people who are not afraid to speak about identity, challenge perspectives and advocate for inclusion.

“They are the leaders of today and tomorrow, and their voices are helping shape a more connected and understanding Aotearoa.”

Amanjot said, “When I was young my skin was my burden, now it’s my blessing.”

This year’s awards saw 193 entries, the highest in many years and a 20 percent increase on last year, with 126 students delivering speeches in 20 heats nationwide.

The Race Unity Speech Awards provide a platform for young people to share ideas on building harmonious relationships across cultures and communities, amplifying voices that are critical to New Zealand’s future.



ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI