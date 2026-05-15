Update 2: fatal house fire, Mairehau

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, enquiries are underway after one person died following a house fire in Mairehau.

Emergency services were called to a house on Whitehall Street at around 8.25pm on 14 May.

Sadly, a child died at the scene.

One person received critical injuries, three were in a serious to moderate condition, and two received minor injuries. The injured are two adults and four children and were all transported to hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan, says a scene guard was put in place at the property overnight.

“Police will be carrying out a scene examination today, including working with Fire and Emergency New Zealand Fire Investigators.”

The cause of the fire is still to be determined, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

At this stage, there is no further information available.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI