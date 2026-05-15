The 2 metre-tall, 600kg letters brightening up central Auckland

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Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

A new Auckland sign has been unveiled this morning at the base of the Sky Tower.

Each letter of the gold-wrapped aluminium sign, paid for by SkyCity, is two metres tall, and the installation is 10 metres long.

Each of the eight letters weighs approximately 600kg.

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

The sign will also light up at night.

SkyCity’s creative studio head and project lead Joshua Smith said it was about time Auckland had its own sign.

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

“Taupō has one, Wellington’s got one, so we [SkyCity] thought, ‘Let’s build a big Auckland sign that people can stop and engage with it, and take photos. It can be a meeting place’.

“We just thought it was a cool opportunity to do something fun.”

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

For its unveiling, each of the letters has been wrapped with a design chosen by either the Auckland Blues, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Auckland Pride, a local artist or a member of the public, which will be removed after three weeks.

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

“We ran a competition for public submissions for artwork to go on the front of each letter and we also worked with some community partners.

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

“For the reveal, we have these beautiful decals on the front of each letter that people can come down and have a look at.”

He said SkyCity had plans to decorate the letters for special events.

RNZ / Calvin Samuel

SkyCity would not confirm how much the sign cost, but Smith said it was less than similar signs of the same size.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand