The 2 metre-tall, 600kg letters brightening up central Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand
A new Auckland sign has been unveiled this morning at the base of the Sky Tower.
Each letter of the gold-wrapped aluminium sign, paid for by SkyCity, is two metres tall, and the installation is 10 metres long.
Each of the eight letters weighs approximately 600kg.
The sign will also light up at night.
SkyCity’s creative studio head and project lead Joshua Smith said it was about time Auckland had its own sign.
“Taupō has one, Wellington’s got one, so we [SkyCity] thought, ‘Let’s build a big Auckland sign that people can stop and engage with it, and take photos. It can be a meeting place’.
“We just thought it was a cool opportunity to do something fun.”
For its unveiling, each of the letters has been wrapped with a design chosen by either the Auckland Blues, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, Auckland Pride, a local artist or a member of the public, which will be removed after three weeks.
“We ran a competition for public submissions for artwork to go on the front of each letter and we also worked with some community partners.
“For the reveal, we have these beautiful decals on the front of each letter that people can come down and have a look at.”
He said SkyCity had plans to decorate the letters for special events.
SkyCity would not confirm how much the sign cost, but Smith said it was less than similar signs of the same size.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand