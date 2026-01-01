Super Rugby Pacific preview: Defining duo of derbies, Beaudenn Barrett back at 10

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Photosport

The Aussies have well and truly fallen off the Super Rugby Pacific pace.

After threatening to emulate the glory days of ACT Brumbies in the early rounds, the men from Canberra have collapsed dramatically, leaving the top four firmly in Kiwi hands.

Queensland Reds appear the only other genuine contenders from across the ditch, but couldn’t cash in at home against the Chiefs last week, leaving them to round out the top six.

The Hurricanes have kicked clear at the top, five points ahead of the second-placed Chiefs. The Blues and Crusaders both appear locked for the post-season.

The Highlanders need a miracle, if they are to progress to the playoffs, needing to beat both the Chiefs and Hurricanes to give themselves any chance.

A pair of cracking derbies headline this weekend’s round, with the Blues hosting the Hurricanes, while the Highlanders head to Hamilton to meet the Chiefs.

Both Moana Pasifika and the Crusaders have the week off.

Selection notes

Beauden Barrett returns to the Blues’ starting first-five jersey for his side’s crucial clash with the ‘Canes.

Anton Segner replaces Dalton Papali’i, who fractured his jaw against the Crusaders, while Xavi Taele also gets the start in the Blues midfield.

After mauling Moana Pasifika, the Hurricanes have made eight changes to the starting line-up, with Caleb Delany notching up his 50th game.

For the Chiefs, Damian McKenzie moves to fullback, while in-form Quinn Tupaea gets a rest, as Lalakai Foketi takes his place at second five.

The only change to the Highlanders line-up comes at centre, where Tanielu Tele’a replaces the suspended Jona Nareki.

Injury ward

Hurricanes workhorse Du’Plessis Kirifi is missing for the week with a knee injury, while Cam Roigard will remain sidelined for at least another two weeks with a calf complaint.

Chiefs lock Josh Lord is out with concussion, while the side’s back stocks are depleted, with Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter and Etene Nanai-Seturo all missing from action.

Props Ben Ake and Sam Matega are both out for the Blues.

© Photosport Ltd 2026 www.photosport.nz

Finn Hurley is still unavailable for the Highlanders, due to a hamstring.

Key stats

The Chiefs are one away from their 250th Super Rugby win, a number matched only by the Crusaders, Brumbies and Hurricanes.

Hurricanes flyer Fehi Fineanganofo needs one more try to equal Ben Lam and Joe Roff’s season record of 16.

The Blues have won their last five against the Hurricanes at Eden Park.

Highlanders fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens leads the competition with 10 try assists.

The Chiefs average the most metres this season with 529 per game.

Chiefs v Highlanders

Kickoff 7.05pm, Friday, 15 May

FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Live blog updates on RNZ

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris, 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3. Sione Ahio, 4. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i (vc), 6. Simon Parker, 7. Luke Jacobson (c), 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Xavier Roe, 10. Josh Jacomb, 11. Kyren Taumoefolau, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 13. Kyle Brown, 14. Liam Coombes-Fabling, 15. Damian McKenzie

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Benét Kumeroa, 18. George Dyer, 19. Fiti Sa, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Daniel Rona, 23. Isaac Hutchinson

“It will be important this week against a very combative Highlanders defence that we can shift the point of attack quickly and effectively. We had a tough battle against them in round two and are preparing for more of the same this week at home.”

Chiefs coach Jonno Gibbes

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc), 2. Jack Taylor, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Tomás Lavanini, 5. Mitch Dunshea, 6. Te Kamaka Howden, 7. Lucas Casey, 8. Nikora Broughton, 9. Adam Lennox, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jonah Lowe, 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc), 13. Tanielu Tele’a, 14. Caleb Tangitau, 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Bench: 16. Henry Bell, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Saula Ma’u, 19. Oliver Haig, 20. Sean Withy, 21. Veveni Lasaqa, 22. Folau Fakatava, 23. Taine Robinson

“It’s hard to get wins, and so when you get those real tight ones and let them slip, it really hurts you at this end of the season.”

Highlanders coach Jamie Joseph

Blues v Hurricanes

Kickoff 7.05pm, Saturday, 16 May

Eden Park, Auckland

Live blog updates on RNZ

Blues: 1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2. Bradley Slater, 3. Marcel Renata, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 5. Sam Darry, 6. Malachi Wrampling, 7. Anton Segner, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. Sam Nock, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Pita Ahki, 13. Xavi Taele, 14. AJ Lam, 15. Zarn Sullivan

Bench: 16. Kurt Eklund, 17. Mason Tupaea, 18. Flyn Yates, 19. Laghlan McWhannell, 20. Torian Barnes, 21. Che Clark, 22. Finlay Christie, 23. Stephen Perofeta

“The Hurricanes are in top form, so we know the challenge in front of us, and the focus is on delivering an accurate, physical performance.”

Blues coach Vern Cotter

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Pasilio Tosi, 4. Caleb Delany, 5. Warner Dearns, 6. Brad Shields, 7. Peter Lakai, 8. Devan Flanders, 9. Ereatara Enari, 10. Ruben Love, 11. Kini Naholo, 12. Jordie Barrett (c), 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Fehi Fineanganofo, 15. Callum Harkin

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu, 17. Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18. Siale Lauaki, 19. Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20. Brayden Iose, 21. Jordi Viljoen, 22. Jone Rova, 23. Bailyn Sullivan

“We’re well aware of the threat that the Blues possess. I’m sure they’re highly motivated about the opportunity to beat us and continue that fight for the top two. It’s going to be a highly physical and exciting game.”

Hurricanes coach Clark Laidlaw

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand