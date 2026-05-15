South Island spots star in new East of Eden trailer

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Several unique South Island sites are in the spotlight following the release of a new Netflix series trailer filmed in the region.

The film, starring Florence Pugh and Kieran Heinz, was also shot around the Scottish Hall and the historic rail area near Friendly Bay. The trailer for the limited series dropped this week.

Phil Turner, who worked on the series as locations manager for The Search, said the areas offered rare authenticity.

“These are incredibly unique locations that can replicate period settings in a way that’s very difficult to achieve elsewhere, you’d almost have to build a set to match somewhere like the Ōamaru Historic Precinct,” he said in a statement.

“It’s completely unique globally.

“Maniototo and Central Otago are just extraordinary landscapes. They’re less developed and full of opportunity, from wide open spaces to historic homes.”

While the stars were in the South Island they also spent a weekend shooting in central Dunedin, and another fortnight filming in the Maniototo between Naseby and Ranfurly.

While filming, the cast and crew spent time exploring the region, including a visit to Ōamaru Penguin Colony.

In January, Waitaki mayor Gary Kircher told RNZ’s Morning Report he’d noticed a change in the town, including lot of big beards as local gents grew facial hair for roles as extras.

“They’re making use of the background of our heritage buildings but they’re covering several streets with gravel so it takes it back in time and just all the equipment that’s around everything that has to backup that from catering, through to the hundreds of extras and of course there’s a lot of horses needing to be involved,” Kircher said in January.

The series, written and executive produced by Zoe Kazan, will drop later this year.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand