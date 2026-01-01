Occupants safe after fire at two-storey house in Auckland

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

About 20 firefighters have tackled a house fire in North Auckland in the early hours of Friday.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) were called to a house on Gibbs Crescent in the suburb of Red Hill, about 3.19am.

Three crews, two pumps and a command unit were on the scene at the peak of the fire.

An aerial unit was also deployed to tackle the fire at the two-storey house.

FENZ said the fire was extinguished within an hour, and all the occupants were accounted for. No one was injured.

Some crew members were still on the scene at 5.30am, assisting a fire investigator.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand