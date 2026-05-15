Nurses vote to accept new pay offer

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Source: New Zealand Government

Health Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed the successful ratification of a new collective agreements for members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO).

“I am pleased for the approximately 35,000 nurses, healthcare assistants, and midwives employed by Health New Zealand who will benefit from this agreement. These dedicated frontline health workers play a vital role in delivering care across our hospitals and communities,” Mr Brown says.

“Nurses, healthcare assistants, and midwives are at the centre of our healthcare system, supporting patients and their families in moments that matter most, often in challenging circumstances. I want to recognise and thank them for the skill, care, and professionalism they bring to their work every day, and for their commitment to putting patients at the centre of what they do.”

The 20-month agreement provides around 35,000 members with a 2.5 per cent salary increase in year one and a 2 per cent increase in year two. It also includes an extra $2,000 salary adjustment for those at the top of the Enrolled Nurses pay scale, alongside lump‑sum payments of $1,300 for Senior Designated Nurses and $1,000 for all other staff. Other allowances will also increase, including lifting the Nurse Practitioner Professional Development Allowance from $5,000 to $6,000 per year.

The offer also includes a Safe Patient Care Statement of Intent jointly developed by NZNO and Health New Zealand, outlining their shared commitment to working together to support patient care and improved working conditions for nurses.

This ratification follows the recent approval of collective agreements for APEX pharmacy members, APEX psychologists, PSA Allied Public Health, Scientific and Technical members, APEX dietitians, PSA Public and Mental Health Nurses, STONZ Resident Medical Officers, and ASMS Senior Medical Officers.

“I want to acknowledge NZNO and Health New Zealand for their constructive engagement in reaching this agreement, which provides certainty for staff and helps ensure New Zealanders can continue to receive the care they need.”

MIL OSI