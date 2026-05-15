New forensic inpatient beds opened

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Source: New Zealand Government

Ten new forensic inpatient beds at Waikato Hospital have been officially opened today by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey, a step forward in improving access to specialist mental health support.

“Opening more mental health beds is a commitment made by the Government in its plan to deliver faster access to support,” Mr Doocey says.

“Last year we announced almost $51 million to help those with acute mental health and addiction needs access specialist forensic services. That included the 10 new beds opened today and eight new step-down beds in the Midland Region.

“This responds to the growing demand on our forensic services. We know people in the corrections system have higher mental health and addiction needs than the general population, and there needs to be enough beds to adequately care for those who need them.

“Currently, around 13 per cent of the region’s prison population is on the forensic mental health caseload, one of the highest rates nationally. These extra beds will help ease that load.

“I am always very clear that both patient and public safety must be paramount. By getting those in our forensic system the support they need, we can help ensure this is the case. This expansion will help improve access to treatment and strengthen rehabilitation and reintegration pathways.

“The investment also included a new community wrap-around support service to assist people transitioning from prison back into the community, as well as a workforce development fund aimed at growing and retaining specialist forensic clinicians and support workers. Both initiatives are expected to begin shortly.

“I recently announced that four of the new community-based forensic step-down beds have opened ahead of schedule for the region, following a partnership between Ember and Health NZ.

“I listened to frontline staff, as well as patients and mental health professionals, and directed that funding for eight new beds be brought forward over two years, rather than the four years originally planned.

“Community based step-down beds free up inpatient beds for people who really need them and form part of a step-by-step care system, allowing patients to move gradually from higher support to less supervision.

“I want to acknowledge the dedication of the regional forensic frontline workforce and our community organisations. Their work is essential to improving outcomes within the community.”

MIL OSI