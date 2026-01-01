Man to appear in court

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Source: New Zealand Police

A 28-year-old man is before the courts after methamphetamine and ammunition were located in the man’s vehicle by a Whanganui officer.

At around 12.55am, a Police unit saw a vehicle travelling on Pitt Street make their way to a premises on Dublin Street.

While observing the vehicle, the officer identified the driver as a disqualified driver.

Police approached the man and spoke with him before he was arrested for driving while disqualified.

While taking the man into custody, the officer saw a number of bags, containing a total of 9.6 grams, of what is believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle. A shot gun round was also seen in the car.

Police then conducted a search of the vehicle, locating a further seven shot gun rounds which were seized.

The vehicle was also impounded for 28 days.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on 11 June, charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, unlawful possession of ammunition, and driving while disqualified.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI