Hamilton police charge man after 125 packages of synthetic drugs seized

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Source: New Zealand Police

Hamilton Police have seized dozens of packaged synthetic drugs ready for sale during a search warrant recently, resulting in one man facing charges.

Our Prevention teams recently executed a warrant at a Hamilton property, locating 125 individually packaged quantities of synthetic drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately $2,500.

Also located were cannabis, drug utensils, and cash believed to be proceeds of offending, along with unlawfully held ammunition.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with supplying a psychoactive substance and possession of cannabis.

This type of product can have serious adverse effects when consumed, as well as addiction and associated offending, and police are committed to disrupting the supply of such harmful substances from our communities.

If you have information about suspicious behaviour or possible drug-related offending, please report it by calling Police on 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Your information helps us keep our communities safe.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI