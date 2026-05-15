First Kiwi Space Activators announced

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Source: New Zealand Government

Space Minister Chris Penk today announced the first recipients of the Kiwi Space Activator, a pilot programme helping to move novel space technology from the lab to the skies.

“Dawn Aerospace, the University of Canterbury and the University of Auckland have been awarded a total of $1.48 million in round one for their exciting and sophisticated projects,” Mr Penk says.

“These projects address real-world challenges identified by government agencies, and boost New Zealand’s reputation as a hub for space innovation.

“The University of Auckland project also includes a school payload, which provides an excellent opportunity to engage our next generation of space innovators.

“The Kiwi Space Activator is reducing barriers for Kiwi organisations to test new space technologies, including in orbit.

“This pilot is a stepping stone, allowing us to develop New Zealand’s space capabilities and support innovative projects that could contribute to a national space mission in the years ahead.”

Successful round one recipients and their funding allocations are:

Dawn Aerospace for their Hōpara project to build and fly a small satellite, $600,000

University of Canterbury for their demonstration of biological microgravity experimentation on a spaceplane, $600,000

University of Auckland for their CubeSat TPA-2 hosting a group of curated New Zealand payloads, $283,827

“Due to the high calibre of applications, the total funding available across rounds one and two has increased from $1.8 million to $2.08 million,” Mr Penk says.

“I encourage Kiwi organisations to apply for round two so we can continue to build the future of New Zealand’s space industry.”

Applications are currently open for round two and close at 11:59pm on 25 May 2026.

Information about the round one recipients, selection panel, and criteria is available on the MBIE website.

MIL OSI