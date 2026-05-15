Burnout backfires on Northland driver

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Source: New Zealand Police

All roads led to the impound lot for a driver who performed a burnout in front of Whangārei Police.

At around 10pm on 2 May, Police were monitoring a group of car enthusiasts who had gathered at the Okara Shopping Centre.

Sergeant Shawn Parker, of the Whangārei Youth Crime Unit, says officers were speaking with youths in the area when one of the vehicles left the meet.

“A white Honda Accord exited the carpark and performed a burnout through multiple gears along the road,” Sergeant Parker says.

“The driver appeared to be unaware Police were nearby.”

The vehicle returned to the gathering a short time later, where it was stopped by officers.

The driver was arrested, and his vehicle was subsequently impounded.

Sergeant Parker says the incident serves as a reminder that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Illegal street activity puts not only those involved at risk, but also members of the public. In this case, there were young people nearby when the offending occurred.

“Drivers who engage in this behaviour can expect enforcement action, including having their vehicle impounded and facing the courts.”

A 26-year-old man will appear in Whangārei District Court on 27 May, charged with operating a motor vehicle with sustained loss of traction.

ENDS.

Issued by Police Media Centre.

MIL OSI