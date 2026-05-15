Arrest made in relation to Taharepa Road crash, Taupo

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Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Andrew Livingstone:

A 22-year-old man is before the courts following a collision, between a motorcycle and a person on a pedestrian crossing, on Taharepa Road, Taupo, on Monday 11 May.

The person hit sustained injuries and required treatment at hospital.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted at the time of the incident and with the investigation to date. This information and assistance contributed to today’s arrest.

I would like to remind all drivers that they are obligated to stop and remain at the scene of any traffic accident and to take extra care when approaching pedestrian crossings.

The 22-year-old man is due to appear in Taupo District Court today, charged with driving dangerously causing injury, failing to stop or ascertain injury, and driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI