Advocacy – Palestine Forum condemns NZDF participation in military exercises alongside Israel

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand expresses deep concern regarding reports that the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will participate in the upcoming Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military exercises alongside Israel and the United States.

At a time when the world is witnessing the ongoing devastation in Gaza and growing international condemnation of Israel’s actions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, New Zealand must not be seen aligning itself militarily with a state facing serious allegations of war crimes and genocide before international legal institutions.

New Zealand has long claimed to uphold international law, human rights, and an independent foreign policy. Participating in joint military exercises alongside Israel fundamentally contradicts those values and risks damaging New Zealand’s international reputation.

There should be no military cooperation with states engaged in ongoing conflicts and facing credible allegations of violations of international humanitarian law.

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand calls on the Government of New Zealand to immediately review New Zealand’s participation in these exercises and ensure the country does not become complicit directly or indirectly in legitimising violence, occupation, or collective punishment.

New Zealanders expect their country to stand on the side of justice, peace, and international accountability, not military cooperation with governments accused of grave human rights abuses.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand