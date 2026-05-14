Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara to lead next phase of Predator Free 2050

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Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 25 March 2026 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

As part of this next phase, the focus shifts to scaling up predator elimination across New Zealand, building on the work already underway in communities, strengthening coordination, and using improved tools and technology to move from local projects to larger, sustained impact.

“In Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara, that means extending predator control across the whole city, with more traps, more monitoring, and more action on the ground to bring back native wildlife and strengthen the city’s appeal as a destination.

“This is a coordinated push across the whole city. Practical action that people will notice in their neighbourhoods, with more native species returning and thriving.”

The Department of Conservation will invest $5.5 million over five years to support Predator Free Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara, working alongside Capital Kiwi and Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne. The phased operation will target introduced predators across 18,500 hectares, benefiting more than 200,000 residents and 20,000 businesses.

This work is part of a wider shift to expand what works, advance new tools, and prepare for rollout across New Zealand.

“We are committed to backing our environment and our economy at the same time.

“Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara already attracts visitors, and as native wildlife returns, it opens up opportunities to grow conservation-based tourism, supporting local businesses and jobs.”

More than 9,000 community trapping projects are now active nationwide, alongside large-scale programmes already delivering results.

This next step focuses on scaling those efforts, using improved tools and coordination to move from local gains to sustained, citywide impact.

“Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara is leading that shift, showing how we scale this work across the country.”

This phase focuses on predator elimination that can work at scale in towns and cities, creating a model that can be applied across New Zealand over time.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI