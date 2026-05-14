‘Unique’ 360-degree film festival hits Wellington

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington’s planetarium will trade galaxies for films as it hosts the only 360-degree film festival, a first for the city.

Originating from the Melbourne Planetarium which has been running the festival for six years, this year Space Place will screen Best Of The Fest with eight award-winning or highly commended films from Australia’s Dome Under Film Festival (DUFF).

The festival’s line-up goes beyond space films – it also includes movies like Everest: Opera in the Planetarium , based on the ill-fated 1996 Mount Everest expedition, told through opera and The Rift, featuring a fusion of contemporary dance, cinematic imagery and immersive sound set in the landscapes of Zimbabwe.

Experience Wellington public programmes manager, Naiomi Murgatroyd, said they jumped on the chance to host the festival, on from 14-16 May.

“The films for DUFF have been created especially for screening in planetariums in 360 degree view, which is totally unique.”

Film buff, Harriet Robinson, was eager to see Secrets from a Forest , a film which explored the deep connection between nature, craft and music.

“The violin involved in that is so iconic. I’m really excited to see that combination in action,” she said.

Fellow film enthusiast Flavia Wilson was looking forward to watching Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, a film about three astronauts preparing to depart the Space Station after a six-month stay.

“To see the real world astronauts in their own environment, it’s going to be really fascinating,” Wilson said.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand