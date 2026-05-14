Student Life and Campus Communities Are Becoming a Key Deciding Factor in Higher Education

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Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE- Media OutReach Newswire – 14 May 2026 – Beyond academic rankings and programme offerings, students today are placing increasing emphasis on campus life, wellbeing support, and a sense of belonging when choosing where to pursue higher education.

This shift reflects a broader trend across the sector, where institutions are being evaluated not only on academic outcomes, but also on their ability to provide holistic student experiences that support mental wellbeing, social integration, and career readiness.

At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), student engagement has become a central pillar of the learning experience, with a wide network of student led clubs and communities designed to support both personal and professional development.

A Growing Priority: Belonging and Wellbeing

Industry observations indicate that students, particularly those transitioning from secondary education or arriving from overseas, often face challenges such as social isolation, cultural adjustment, and limited peer support networks. Research also highlights that being away from familiar support systems and adapting to a new cultural and academic environment can be an isolating process, contributing to increased stress, anxiety, and reduced perceived social support

To address this, SIM has developed a structured student life ecosystem supported by its Student Development initiatives and programmes such as Project1095, which emphasises learning beyond the classroom and holistic growth. With close to 80 student clubs and co-curricular activities available, students are provided with multiple avenues to build connections and integrate into campus life.

From Co-Curricular Activities to Career Readiness

Student clubs are increasingly seen as more than recreational clubs, playing a meaningful role in preparing students for the workforce. Participation in such communities enables students to develop transferable skills aligned with employer expectations, including leadership, collaboration, and communication.

At SIM, student led initiatives span a broad spectrum, from arts and cultural groups that foster creativity and teamwork through performances and events, to sports and wellness communities that promote physical resilience and discipline. Leadership platforms such as student councils provide opportunities for students to organise initiatives and represent the student body, while international student communities support cultural integration and inclusivity.

In addition, special interest and professional clubs offer exposure to industry trends and peer led learning. Collectively, these platforms provide practical experiences that complement academic programmes and contribute to graduates’ overall employability.

Reflecting a Broader Shift in Higher Education

The increasing importance placed on student life reflects a wider evolution in higher education, where institutions are expected to support both academic achievement and personal development.

By investing in student communities and engagement, institutions like SIM are responding to this shift, providing environments where students can not only gain qualifications, but also build networks, resilience, and a strong sense of identity.

As prospective students weigh their options, the availability of vibrant campus communities and support systems is likely to remain a key differentiator in the higher education landscape.

Reference:

The experience of loneliness among international students participating in the BBC Loneliness Experiment: Thematic analysis of qualitative survey data – https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2666518223000189? Mental health concerns and needs of international students in higher education settings: A scoping review protocol – https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12334020/ SIM CCA – https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/co-curricular-activities SIM Project 1095 – https://project1095.simge.edu.sg/

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

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