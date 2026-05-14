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Review: Deftones have fans running up the walls of Spark Arena

May 14, 2026

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Review: Deftones have fans running up the walls of Spark Arena

Source: Radio New Zealand

Sacramento rockers, Deftones, turned up the tinnitus at Spark Arena, on Wednesday night.

It’s the most people I’ve ever seen crammed into that venue and by the end of the show it seemed like the floor was running up the walls with nearly everyone on their feet.

It’s a loyal fanbase that has had to wait a long time since the band’s last show at 2014’s Big Day Out in Western Springs. That said, they were scheduled to play Trusts Arena in March, 2020. No prizes for guessing what happened there.

Fans were thrilled to have Deftones return to New Zealand

Tom Grut

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand