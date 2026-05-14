Police put the brakes on late-night car thieves

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Source: New Zealand Police

Thirty minutes of offending across an Auckland suburb overnight ended in arrest for three youths.

At around 2.35am, three males entered a Great North Road, Waterview property and broke into a vehicle.

Auckland City West Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Guy Baldwin says the group were disturbed as they attempted to steal the vehicle and fled.

“A short time after, a Mazda was reported to have hit a curb on Alverston Street, Waterview.

“The three occupants fled the scene in another vehicle.”

Enquiries in the area revealed the Mazda had been stolen from the same street.

Just before 3am, a witness notified Police of three males entering a neighbour’s property on Firth Street, Waterview.

“Officers were quickly dispatched to the address and located two of the alleged offenders.

“A third male ran from Police but was located at a nearby property a short time after,” Senior Sergeant Baldwin says.

All three were taken into custody, and a car, believed to be stolen, was located at the address.

A 17-year-old will appear in Auckland Youth Court today, charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and being unlawfully in an enclosed yard.

Two youths will be referred to Youth Aid.

ENDS.

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI