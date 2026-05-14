Peace Activists – NZDF plans upcoming training with Israel and US

Date: 14 May 2026 – The NZDF is planning upcoming naval training alongside the Israeli Defence Force as part of the US-led Rim of the Pacific exercises (RIMPAC). The Rim of the Pacific Exercise is the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise. It is held biennially during June and July around Honolulu, Hawaii.

“The NZDF is sending the largest contingent of troops and materiel in a decade to the this year’s RIMPAC including three ships and 328 service personnel. This is while Israel continues its genocide in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and the US and Israel wage an illegal war on Iran,” said Valerie Morse, member of Peace Action Wellington.

“The US and Israel are the greatest threat to global peace and security. Both are involved in major war crimes and crimes against humanity. This situation should be a serious legal concern for the NZDF.”

“It is impossible to square the NZ Government’s claims of care for international law with these plans for combat training with the US and Israel.”

“Prime Minister Luxon and new Minister of Defence Penk know that the global security situation is dangerous. Yet they continue to contribute to making that situation worse by failing to object to the wars and genocide these countries are committing, and instead sign up to help with the job.”