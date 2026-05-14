Oamaru Airport to lose its flight school

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Source: Radio New Zealand

ODT / Hamish MacLean

Oamaru Airport will lose its flight school after the business opted not to renew its lease, the Waitaki District Council says.

The New Zealand Airline Academy opened at the airport in 2018 with student numbers exceeding 200 in the past year.

It sought more land for hangars, increased airport access and a drop in landing charges as part of a new lease proposal last year.

The council said it offered substantial discounts to encourage growth when the school was starting out, but ongoing ratepayer subsidies weren’t appropriate for a large, successful business.

The lease would end in June.

The Airline Academy was contacted by RNZ for comment.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand