Lewis Clareburt notches year’s fastest time ahead of Commonwealth Games

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

photosport

Lewis Clareburt enjoyed the challenge posted by an up-and-coming young swimmer as he swam under the Commonwealth Games qualifying time at the national swimming championships in Auckland.

The two-time Olympian, who swims for the United club in Auckland, didn’t have it all his own way in the men’s 200m individual butterfly at the National Aquatic Centre as he was pushed by 17-year-old Ariel Muchirahondo from Swim Rotorua.

The pair were neck and neck going into the final 50m, with Clareburt finishing strongest to clock his fastest time of the year in 1 minute 57.65 seconds to go under the qualification time for the Commonwealth Games which begin in Glasgow on 23 July.

“That was great, it was good to race a young gun 17-year-old who kept me right on my feet the whole race,” said Clareburt.

“I’ve got my best memories ever at the Commonwealth Games. 2018 won my first medal on the world stage, then Birmingham, most of my lifetime bests are from those Games, so I’m excited to go to Glasgow for the first time. It’s going to be fun.”

Muchirahondo’s 2:00.12s set a New Zealand age group record and qualified him for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Liam Rees (Kiwi ASC) took the bronze in 2:07.23s.

Erika Fairweather dominated the women’s 400m freestyle, leading from start to finish. Her time of 4:01.42s, more than five seconds faster than her closest rival, was under the Games qualification time.

“It was a competitive field and it was great to see that time on the board,” said Fairweather, who swims for North Shore.

“I’ve put in a load of work this year so I’m feeling really positive. This will be my second Commonwealth Games so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Eve Thomas (Coast, Auckland) claimed silver in 4:06.85s and Caitlan Deans (Neptune, Dunedin) third, with both clocking Pan Pacific Championships qualification times.

Swimming NZ

Hazel Ouwehand (Phoenix, Auckland) also swam under the Games qualification time in the 50m butterfly, with an impressive 25.55s. Zoe Pedersen (Coast) was second in 26.18 to qualify for the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

Commonwealth Games SB8 100m gold medallist Joshua Wilmer (Coast) also went under the qualifying time for Glasgow and the Para Pan Pacific champs with a sizzling time of 1.10.58, a New Zealand record, in his heat. He was placed second in the final, behind Daniel Smith (SB19, Pukekohe) who touched the wall in 1:08.42s.

Smith later swam the event again clocking 1:07.96 to also set a New Zealand record.

“It was an epic swim, a PB and a New Zealand record so there wasn’t much more I could ask for,” said Willmer.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand