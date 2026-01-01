Health Sector – Kiwis support stronger nicotine regulation, survey finds

Source: Health Coalition Aotearoa



A majority of New Zealanders support reinstating the very low nicotine cigarette policy, and more than two-thirds believe the tobacco industry influences government policy, a new national survey has found.

The Talbot Mills Research survey of 1,247 adults showed 68% believe the tobacco industry influences government policy, alongside 55% support for reintroducing very low nicotine cigarettes.

Support for expanding access to new nicotine products such as oral nicotine pouches is limited, with more New Zealanders opposing the retail sale of nicotine pouches than supporting it (46% vs 33%).

Concern about the impact of these products on young people is high, with 57% of respondents saying retail availability of nicotine pouches would increase youth uptake.

Health Coalition Aotearoa Smoking Expert Advisory Group co-chair Prof Chris Bullen said the findings sent a clear signal about the direction New Zealanders expected tobacco and nicotine policy to take.

“When two-thirds of New Zealanders believe the tobacco industry influences government regulation, that raises serious questions about public confidence,” Prof Bullen said.

“People expect decisions to be based on evidence and focused on long-term health outcomes, not commercial interests.”

The findings come at a time of significant change in New Zealand’s tobacco control settings, following the repeal of smokefree legislation, moves to expand access to oral nicotine products, and decisions to reduce excise on some tobacco products.

Health experts have also raised concerns about the limited evidence supporting these products and their potential impact on young people.

“New Zealanders are concerned about youth uptake and remain sceptical about the claimed benefits of these products,” Prof Bullen said.

“At the same time, there is strong public support for reinstating the very low nicotine cigarette policy, which would reduce nicotine in cigarettes to very low levels to help reduce addiction and support quitting, particularly for Māori and other communities disproportionately affected by tobacco-related harm.”

“Very low nicotine tobacco is one of the most effective population-level tools we have,” said Edward Cowley, co-chair of the Smoking Expert Advisory Group.

“Support for this measure it is evident across political groups.”

Health Coalition Aotearoa has released a policy brief (attached here) alongside the survey, calling for policies grounded in evidence and aligned with public expectations.

The brief recommends:

Not proceeding with retail legalisation of oral nicotine products without robust independent evidence

Reinstating the very low nicotine cigarette policy

Strengthening regulatory settings across nicotine products

Strengthening safeguards against tobacco industry influence

“There is no clear public mandate for expanding access to new nicotine products,” Cowley said. “New Zealanders want stronger protections, not expanded access to nicotine products.”

Notes

A nationally representative survey of 1,247 New Zealand adults, conducted by Talbot Mills Research in April 2026, found:

68% believe the tobacco industry influences government policy

55% support reintroducing very low nicotine cigarettes

57% think retail nicotine pouches would increase youth uptake

More New Zealanders oppose than support retail sale of nicotine pouches (46% vs 33%)

Survey conducted by Talbot Mills Research, 1-14 April 2026

Nationally representative sample of 1,247 adults (18+)

Margin of error ±2.9%

Oral nicotine products include nicotine pouches such as Zyn and other smokeless nicotine products designed to be placed between the gum and lip.