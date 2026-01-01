Corrections staffer quit while being investigated for inappropriate relationship with inmate

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Source: Radio New Zealand

A Corrections staffer quit while being investigated over allegations they were in a relationship with an inmate they had assessed for parole.

The Christchurch Women’s Prison inmate had been granted parole when the allegations came to light, but had not yet been released from prison. Her parole was then revoked and a new assessment was carried out by a staffer outside of the region. She was eventually released.

In response to questions from RNZ, Corrections Deputy Commissioner Women’s Prisons Kym Grierson confirmed a staff member raised concerns to a manager in December 2025 after hearing allegations a prisoner and another staff member were in an inappropriate relationship.

“As soon as Corrections became aware of this, we commenced an employment process. The staff member resigned before that process could be completed. They were not at work while the investigation was underway.”

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

Grierson said the staffer had prepared the prisoner’s Parole Assessment Report.

“She was granted parole at the time. We notified the New Zealand Parole Board immediately about the alleged relationship, and her parole was revoked. The woman had not yet been released from prison.”

A new Parole Assessment Report was then carried out by a different case manager from outside the region, due to concerns of a conflict of interest.

“The report overall made the same assessment as the original, but it was important to ensure the report was fair and impartial by getting it re-done.”

RNZ has obtained a copy of the woman’s parole report from her hearing in March.

The inmate was serving a sentence of four years and eight months following convictions for burglary, money laundering, dishonesty and other matters.

The Board said she was due to be released in December, but parole was revoked after it was notified of concerns regarding an inappropriate relationship.

“The Board believed that although she had everything set for a safe release, this challenged the integrity of both Corrections processes and Parole Board considerations.

“The revocation decision was made on the basis that Corrections, as they wanted to, needed to review the report and conditions to ensure that relevant matters had not been distorted by the alleged previous relationship … The Parole Board needed to know the information relied on for release was correct.”

The Board said that essentially nothing had changed from the initial report and the prisoner was no longer considered an undue risk and could be admitted to parole.

Grierson said “significant emphasis” was placed on Corrections’ high standards for conduct and integrity throughout its recruitment and selection process. They also offered “extensive training and development” for staff.

“Our Integrity Team provides high quality specialist investigation services and advice, alongside delivering an integrity awareness programme focused on raising awareness of and preventing fraud, corruption, dishonesty and other criminal risks, and giving staff the skills and tools they need to avoid manipulation.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the integrity of our staff, and are continuously working to strengthen both our recruitment processes and our staff training.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand