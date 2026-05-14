Air New Zealand expecting full-year loss of nearly $400m due to jet fuel costs

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Air NZ

Air New Zealand says it’s expecting a full-year loss of between $340m and $390m due to the soaring cost of jet fuel.

The airline expected fuel costs in the second half of its financial year to be $980m, compared to previous expectations of $740m.

It said that was driven by a $240m headwind to the expected result, including hedging.

Air New Zealand said it was looking at cost-cutting and reviewing capital expenditure plans.

Its fleet availability was improving significantly, it said, with all existing Boeing 787 aircraft expected to return to service by late June, and all Airbus aircraft by 2027.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand