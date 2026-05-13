Wellington street closed after cyclist trapped under car

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Source: Radio New Zealand

s] The cyclist has since been freed and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RNZ / REECE BAKER

Glenmore Street in central Wellington is closed after a cyclist was trapped beneath a car this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash which happened between the the street’s intersections with Kilmister Avenue and Garden Road at 6.49am.

Fire and Emergency said two fire crews worked to free the rider who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are working to determine the cause of the crash.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand