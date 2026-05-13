Wellington landlord admits making and publishing intimate recordings

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Source: Radio New Zealand

DCM / supplied

A well-known Wellington landlord who owns numerous properties has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of making and publishing intimate recordings.

Matthew Ryan appeared at the Wellington District Court on Wednesday, wearing a moon boot and using a walking frame.

He entered guilty pleas to two counts each of making an intimate visual recording and publishing an intimate visual recording.

Ryan has entered not guilty pleas to a number of other charges, which include threatening to kill and strangulation.

His trial is expected late this year or early 2027.

Who is Matthew Ryan?

Ryan has owned more than 100 properties, and regularly spoken to the media about the housing market and property investment.

DCM, the organisation supporting homeless people in Wellington, has praised him for leasing some homes for community housing.

In 2018, Ryan was involved in a Tenancy Tribunal case when a foreign diplomat avoided paying her landlords – Ryan and Rebecca Van Den Bos – more than $20,000 she owed, due to diplomatic immunity.

Ryan was also caught up in a 2019 tenancy stoush with former Wellington Phoenix owner and TV star Terry Serepisos, Stuff reported.

The Tenancy Tribunal ruled in Ryan’s favour and allowed him to kick Serepisos out of a house Ryan bought from Serepisos’ mother, which Serepisos had been refusing to leave, it said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand