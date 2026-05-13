Update: Arrests made following public brawl, Whakatāne

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Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested four people following a public brawl in Kopeopeo, Whakatāne, last month.

On Wednesday 15 April, around 12.30pm, Police were called to the shopping area of Kopeopeo after a brawl broke out involving several people with gang associations.

Police responded immediately, however the majority of the group had already fled the area.

Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Anthony Hay says this sort of public place violence is alarming for the community to witness and completely unacceptable.

“This took place in a busy shopping area in the middle of the day – our community should never have had to witness this gang violence and be made to feel unsafe.

“I want to thank those who called 111 immediately when this brawl broke out, as well as the witnesses who have come forward with considerable information to help our investigation,” Senior Sergeant Hay says.

“Police are committed to keeping our community safe and hope that these arrests bring some reassurance to everyone – we know many of those who were present would have been alarmed with what they saw.”

The four men arrested, in relation to the incident, all first appeared in Whakatāne District Court on 12 May – they were bailed and are due to reappear on 26 May facing the following charges:

– 20-year-old man charged with unlawful assembly, and assault with a weapon.

– 24-year-old man charged with unlawful assembly, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to injure, and prohibited display of gang insignia in public.

– 28-year-old man charged with unlawful assembly, and possessing a knife in public.

– 28-year-old man charged with unlawful assembly, and assault with a weapon

“I am pleased we are able to hold these people to account, and we are not ruling out further arrests or charges,” says Senior Sergeant Hay.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI