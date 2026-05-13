Ten little spotted kiwi transferred from Zealandia to Hawke’s Bay

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Kimberley Collins

Ten little spotted kiwi are being taken to Hawke’s Bay tonight from the Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington.

They will be released into Cape Sanctuary’s 130-hectare kiwi enclosure tonight, in an effort improve the genetic diversity of the sanctuary’s growing kiwi population.

A Zealandia spokesperson said the 10 kiwi were placed in large wooden boxes lined with ferns, and known pairs were kept in the same box together.

Zealandia general manager of conservation and restoration Jo Ledington said the population of little spotted kiwi at Zealandia had grown from 40 to about 250 since the birds first came to the sanctuary in 2000.

“These taonga have grown in numbers within the safety of our fence to the point where they can now bolster the populations of other sanctuaries,” Ledington said.

It was the second time Zealandia had sent kiwi to Cape Sanctuary, after it translocated 15 kiwi last year.

“Our team have enjoyed watching the new kiwi pukupuku settle in this past year – their reflector bands make them very easy to identify on trail camera,” Cape Sanctuary general manager Rachel Ward said.

“They have been seen mixing and mingling with the original population right across the 130ha enclosure.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand