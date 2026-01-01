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Siri Hustvedt’s powerful memoir of losing her husband Paul Auster will make you cry

May 13, 2026

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Siri Hustvedt’s powerful memoir of losing her husband Paul Auster will make you cry

Source: Radio New Zealand

“Divested of others, what exactly is a self?” This question occurs halfway through Siri Hustvedt’s extraordinary new grief memoir, Ghost Stories. By my reading, it propels the whole book.

Ghost Stories reflects on Hustvedt’s life with her husband Paul Auster, her partner of 43 years, in the aftermath of his death, aged 77, in April 2024. An internationally renowned writer and filmmaker, Auster’s notable works include The New York Trilogy (1987), Smoke (1995), and the Booker Prize shortlisted novel, 4 3 2 1 (2017).

Ghost Stories narrates the final years, months and weeks of their time together, as well as the period immediately following Auster’s death. The four-year period, 2021-2025, forms the memoir’s central setting. It starts when COVID is still a serious menace and Trump’s first term is nearing an end. For Hustvedt’s Brooklyn household, these years cover two premature deaths.

Siri Hustvedt.

LINUS SUNDAHL-DJERF/DN

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand