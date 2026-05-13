Police say risk of bluetooth on tasers and cameras does not apply to New Zealand

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Source: Radio New Zealand

NZ Police / Supplied

Police say they do not have an issue with tasers and cameras revealing the location of officers.

In Australia, the ABC has reported bluetooth on tasers and bodyworn cameras allowed detecting and tracking of police by anyone with the right app.

It says officers in Victoria got a safety alert to disable this.

The New Zealand police do not use bodyworn cameras though they aim to by next year.

“This is not an issue for NZ Police, as the taser devices we use do not emit a bluetooth signal under general carriage conditions,” said director of operational capability superintendent Dave Greig in a statement.

The Police Association agreed the risk reported in Australia did not apply here.

The US taser and bodyworn camera maker Axon was approached for comment.

Its products are in wide use by police on both sides of the Tasman.

Axon gave a presentation at the Police Association conference last year on bodyworn cameras, and the association said it was a top priority it would push the government to fund. The Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has also said it was a top priority.

Police have spent $30m rolling out new tasers since 2024. Their old Axon tasers had built-in cameras but the new ones have no cameras. Other forces use the new tasers wirelessly linked to officers’ bodyworn cameras.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand