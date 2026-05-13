Phoenix women’s higher calling to put women’s football in NZ ‘on the map’

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Source: Radio New Zealand

The Wellington Phoenix women are playing for more than just a trophy when they compete in their first ever A-league grand final on Saturday, says head coach Bev Priestman.

The squad flew out to Melbourne today ahead of Saturday’s final against Melbourne City.

Speaking to media at Wellington Airport, Priestman said as the only professional women’s football team in New Zealand, the players felt a huge sense of responsibility.

“I think that’s been one of our bigger purposes, is that we want to put women’s professional sport, but we want to put women’s football in New Zealand on the map,” Priestman said.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“I think for a New Zealand team to be competing, beating Australian teams in football, that’s great, we’re flying the flag in that sense but it’s not just about representing Wellington, it is about representing New Zealand.

“I think to go and do what we hope to do would be a great feat and really would put New Zealand football on the map.”

The Phoenix women earnt a place in the final after a semi-final aggregate win over Brisbane Roar in front of a big home crowd on Sunday.

Priestman said it was important they found another level.

“We’ve just got to be careful that the last game doesn’t become our final, we’ve got a final in front of us, I think you have such a high that if you’re not careful you go into that game and your energy is gone, so I think get the energy back, finals football is about turning up fresh, hungry and enjoying the moment.”

Marty Melville / www.photosport.nz

Priestman said they would have to prepare mentally for a parochial Melbourne crowd, after enjoying a passionate home crowd in Porirua – “it will feel very very different.”

Many of the side’s younger players are preparing for the biggest occasion of their career so far.

“I want them to go out and do what they’ve done all season, we’ve got to approach it like just another game so we get the performance that we’ve had consistently across the season … we want to turn up give the best version of us and finals football anything can happen.

“Of course there’s nerves but it’s where you want to be nerves. I’ve said to the players ‘if you feel butterflies in your stomach, you’re exactly where you want to be’.”

Priestman said they won’t be reading too much into their head-to-head results against Melbourne City this season, with their opponents enjoying one goal wins in their two match-ups.

“I think if I read into every record we wouldn’t be where we were this season, we’ve talked about firsts, we’ve talked about breaking records and that just takes a mindset to be the first.

“We also have to respect, ultimately the team we’re coming up against have been in the finals a lot, they’ve won the league, they’re a very good side and we have to respect that turning up. In many ways we’re the underdog, we can turn up and try and swing and get another first and beat Melbourne City and play our 100th game in a grand final.”

As the former coach of the Canadian women’s team, Priestman has coached at the highest level, including at the 2023 FIFA World Cup where Canada played two matches at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

“You can’t buy experience in that sense, you know understanding maybe what the players need to hear, feel, in critical moments where pressure comes. I’ve played at this stadium a couple of times at the world cup and I’m hoping the outcome might be a little bit different.”

The Phoenix women are also tapping into the experience of Brooke Nunn, who won the A-league title with the Central Coast Mariners last season, before signing with the Phoenix.

“I think it’s just mostly about managing your emotions, it’s going to be such a big game but it’s all about going out there, enjoying it, like we deserve to be here so just going out there and having fun,” Nunn said.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Nunn has been a huge asset for the Phoenix and said Priestman brought the best out of her.

Nunn generally played as a forward throughout her career, but has excelled at wing back this season under the vision of Priestman.

“She’s really believed in me, she’s trusted me in a position I’ve never played before so I just wanted to do her proud and make the team proud.”

Since the Phoenix women entered the A-league five years ago, they had never made the finals before this year. In their first two seasons, the side finished with the wooden spoon.

Nunn said Priestman’s influence in her first year in charge of the Phoenix had a ‘life changing’ impact on the players’ careers.

“I think Bev’s experience … you can see from the results that she’s really come and turned a new page so it’s been beautiful to be a part of.”

As for Priestman’s motivational team talks?

“She’s really deep and she’s really inspirational, she knows how to play on our heart-strings so yeah, she does such an amazing job.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand