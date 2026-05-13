One dead after truck rolls on Central Otago walking track

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / Central Otago District Council

One person has died after a truck rolled on a walking track in Central Otago this afternoon.

Police said the crash on Grovers Hill walking track – off Teviot Street in Roxburgh – was reported at 3.15pm.

The person died at the scene and the track is now closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigate.

The public have been advised to avoid the area.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand