Northland News – Quiet leadership and inclusion recognised at national awards

Source: Northland Regional Council



Northland Regional Council staff member Einnee Facey has been named Emerging Inclusion Champion of the Year at the 2026 Diversity Awards NZ, recognising her leadership in advancing workplace inclusion through courage, empathy and action.

The award celebrates early-career practitioners who go beyond their formal roles to champion diverse voices and help create more inclusive and supportive workplaces.

Einnee works in maritime operational support and is based at NRC’s Opua office. She was recognised for her pioneering work in raising awareness and understanding of neurodiversity, helping to create safer and more inclusive environments for people with hidden disabilities.

Drawing on her own lived experience, Einnee has helped open conversations and introduce practical supports to support neurodiversity at council. She has challenged stigma, normalised discussions about invisible disabilities, and contributed to more inclusive ways of thinking and working across the organisation.

Northland Regional Council Chief Executive Jonathan Gibbard congratulated Einnee on her national recognition.

“Einnee’s leadership shows the power of authenticity and quiet courage. By sharing her own experience and advocating for others, she has helped strengthen our culture and create environments where people feel safe, valued and supported,” Mr Gibbard says.

Te Uru Tāngata Centre for Workplace Inclusion Chief Executive Maretha Smit says:

“Einnee Facey has transformed neurodiversity inclusion at Northland Regional Council, turning lived experience into organisation-wide change. By embedding neurodiversity into wellbeing tools, metrics and day-to-day practice, she has shifted the organisation from low awareness to a more open, inclusive and supportive environment for neurodivergent staff.”

Northland Regional Council Chair Pita Tipene said he was proud to see Einnee’s mahi recognised on a national stage.

“Einnee has been at the forefront of making this organisation a place where everyone is supported to be their best. We’re a stronger and better performing team thanks to her insights, experiences, and leadership.”

At this year’s Diversity Awards NZ, Northland Regional Council was also a finalist in two other categories, reflecting the breadth of inclusion work underway across the organisation. Council was named a finalist for the Organisation Award: Inclusive Workplace, and Auriole Ruka, Pou Manawhakahaere – Strategic Partnerships and Engagement, was a finalist for the Individual Award: Inclusive Leader of the Year.

Through a range of practical initiatives, Northland Regional Council is working to ensure inclusion is part of daily reality – from embedding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging into organisational strategy and leadership development, to improving data and insight, offering flexible working options, uplifting manager capability, and supporting neuroinclusive and culturally responsive workplace practices.

Einnee says “As someone with lived experience of neurodiversity, I started this work to help raise awareness and make navigating the workplace easier for everyone. I’m pleased to see the progress we’ve made together at council and look forward to continuing this journey.”

The Diversity Awards NZ, delivered by Te Uru Tāngata Centre for Workplace Inclusion, celebrate individuals, teams and organisations who are making a meaningful difference in workplace inclusion across Aotearoa.