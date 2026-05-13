Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui Bill moves forward at pace

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Source: New Zealand Government

After nine years of negotiations the Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui Claims Settlement Bill has passed first reading in Parliament today, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“Today marks another step towards the recognition of the historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui.

“It comes just eleven days after the major deed of settlement signing milestone at Kaiwhaiki Pā, Whanganui.

“Reaching this milestone is the beginning of a new relationship between Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui and the Crown based on partnership, trust, and respect.

“The historical grievances of Ngā Hapū o Te Iwi o Whanganui include the Crown’s conduct during warfare of the 1840s, its failure to complete the 1848 Whanganui block transaction fairly or in good faith, and the Crown’s responsibility for war in Whanganui in the 1860s.

“Other grievances include the grave impact on the hapū and iwi of Whanganui of the native land laws system and the alienation of land, particularly resulting from extensive public works takings.”

The settlement includes:

An apology from the Crown and acknowledgements of the Crown’s historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Financial and commercial redress valued at $30 million.

Cultural redress includes the vesting of 27 sites of cultural significance, including Pākaitore formerly known as Moutoa Gardens.

The settlement redress area centres on Whanganui city, stretches from above Pipiriki in the middle reaches of the Whanganui River to the river mouth, from the Okehu Stream in the west to the Whangaehu River in the south-east.

MIL OSI