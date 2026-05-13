Netball: Tactix call on Silver Fern great Gina Crampton

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Source: Radio New Zealand

PHOTOSPORT

The Mainland Tactix have called in former Silver Fern captain Gina Crampton to provide injury cover as the team looks to consolidate its strong start to the ANZ Premiership season.

Crampton recently finished her temporary contract with the NSW Swifts in Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) competition.

Crampton will provide cover in the midcourt under a two-week contract, while captain Erikana Pedersen manages her shoulder injury from their round three game.

With 70 Silver Ferns Test caps to her name, Tactix head coach Donna Wilkins said Crampton’s experience and leadership will be a major asset for the squad.

“Gina is going to be huge for us”, said Wilkins. “She not only gives us extra options on the court but with Kana [Erikana Pedersen] being unavailable for the last few weeks, her experience is going to be a big asset to my young middies.

“The chance for our team to learn and play alongside her is super exciting. I can’t wait to see her run around with this group at training.”

Crampton arrived in Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon and is heading straight into training with her new team-mates on Wednesday afternoon.

Crampton’s foray into the SSN probably ended sooner than expected. The specialist wing attack provided cover during Swifts co-captain Paige Hadley’s maternity leave.

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Remarkably, Hadley returned to court on the weekend, less than 11 weeks after giving birth to her first child.

Crampton last played for the Silver Ferns at the 2023 World Cup. Following the pinnacle event, the 34-year-old took extended leave to join her rugby playing partner in New York, before they moved to Australia.

The last time Crampton played ANZ Premiership netball was in 2024 when she provided injury cover at her old Stars franchise for a few games.

Nine months ago Crampton gave birth to her first child.

The Tactix are coming off a 52-50 victory over the Stars in Christchurch for a record of four wins and one loss to sit in second place on the ladder at the mid-way point of the season.

The only loss they suffered this season was a round four loss to the Mystics. Following that match Wilkins said her side missed Pedersen, and it showed when panic started creeping into the midcourt.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand