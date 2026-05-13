Increased security at Auckland train station after incident with teenagers

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

Google Maps

There has been an increased security presence at a West Auckland train station, after anti-social behaviour involving teenagers yesterday.

The incident occurred at the Sturges Road train station car park on Tuesday afternoon.

Auckland Transport spokesperson Hayden Rawcliffe confirmed the incident involving a group of young people, some of whom were in school uniforms.

Kelston Boys’ High School said it had students who were involved.

“The school is aware of an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon and is taking the matter seriously.

“We are currently working with other schools involved and relevant agencies to establish the facts. For privacy reasons, we are unable to comment on individual students or provide further details at this time.”

Rawcliffe said AT’s train service operator Auckland One Rail had placed security at the station on Wednesday.

“AOR is sharing CCTV footage from the station with the police, and the appropriate schools to ensure this is managed from their sides.

“AOR is also sending roving security patrols to the area this afternoon to help reassure our passengers and provide a more visible presence.

“While this was an incident that took place near a train station, it could have occurred at any public place. Although AT has a range of initiatives and staff in place to help with public safety on public transport and at our facilities, our role is limited, and we don’t have the primary responsibility or enforcement powers that Police have.

Rawcliffe said no transport officers were at the station at the time of the incident.

“Where possible, AT transport officers are often rostered to be on trains during peak travel times, including after school. This is to deter antisocial behaviour and to prevent fare evasion. However, our transport officers cannot be everywhere, all at once, and unfortunately, none were present at Sturges Road Train Station at the time of yesterday’s incident.

“We would suggest that a concerned person call 111 in cases of emergency – AT actively works with police and supplies CCTV or access to our systems to monitor situations like the below if required. They can also approach a station guard with concerns and make a report to Crime Stoppers.”

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand