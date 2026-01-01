Business Mental Health Toolkit launched

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Source: New Zealand Government

A new mental health toolkit launched today by Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey will support businesses to improve productivity in the workplace through better mental health.

“Poor mental health in the workplace can lead to decreased productivity and high absenteeism rates,” Mr Doocey says.

“Research shows that by improving mental health in the workplace, productivity can increase by around 6 to 10 per cent. There is strong economic evidence for investing in better mental health in the workplace, with returns of around $5 for every $1 invested into initiatives such as Employee Assistance Programmes (EAP).

“But for some workplaces, cost is a barrier to accessing EAP. That is why we have worked with businesses to develop the free toolkit, aimed particularly at small and medium-sized businesses, helping to reduce those barriers.

“The toolkit is free and provides confidential mental health support delivered in a way that best works for both employers and employees. People can either download the Groov app for practical advice, call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor 24/7 or see someone in person at Access and Choice mental health services.

“Today’s launch of the Business Mental Health Toolkit is part of the Government’s mental health plan to deliver faster access to support, more frontline workers, and a better crisis response.”

Notes to editors:

• The toolkit is available here.

• The package includes posters, wallet cards, employer guidance and digital resources outlining where people can go for support.

• Attached are the brochure and poster.

MIL OSI