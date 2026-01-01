Blues captain Maia Roos embracing expectations as Super Rugby Aupiki continues to grow

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Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Blues women want to build a dynasty.

The franchise has dominated the early years of Aupiki, winning back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025, and they have no intention of relinquishing their crown.

Blues captain Maia Roos said they welcome the target on their backs as it hunts a historic three-peat, when the season gets under way next month.

“It’s sitting there, everyone’s gunning for the win this year, so we just have to start fresh, start new and can’t get complacent.”

Roos has been part of the Blues set-up since the inaugural season and has seen significant growth in Aupiki, both in the number of games and standard of rugby being played.

“We worried about the sustainability of the competition because it was so bang, bang, bang, six games. But I think as we continue to get more funding, more resources in our sport, I hope that we’ll be able to extend the competition in a way that is accessible to more girls so that they don’t have to fully quit their jobs for three months and then have to look again.”

That growth is reflected in the 2026 competition structure, with the season expanding to a six round format, alongside a final and a trans-Tasman championship.

Another major change this year is the scheduling. The season has shifted to June to accommodate the Black Ferns Pacific Four campaign – a move Roos believes will ultimately lift standards across the game.

“It set a really good standard for how girls will train and play in Aupiki, and I think they’ll be able to take those standards into their clubs so that the younger girls are able to rise to that level as well.”

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

The Black Ferns lock said the increase in professionalism within the women’s game has also translated into a more physical and entertaining competition.

“Man, we’re able to play such exciting games because of the fitness levels. It’s hard, because every team has those strengths to match that. So the games are quality every single week and they’re exciting to watch and play.”

The introduction of long-term contracts has also strengthened confidence in the pathway for aspiring players, she said.

“Just showing people from their communities that they can play at this level, and that’s beneficial for all rugby in New Zealand and girls and boys who want to play when they grow up too.”

After a forgettable World Cup last year, Roos, fresh off the Pacific Four campaign, said the new Black Ferns era had started strongly under Whitney Hansen.

“We feel so connected as a group, you get that through hardship. We have the tools that we need and it’s up to us and how we run with it. I think with the start of a new World Cup cycle, it’s cool to see new players getting exposed to high pressure, high performance rugby in Aupiki.”

Even so, Roos admits Black Ferns selection inevitably lingers in the background during the domestic season.

“It does sit in the back of my head, but my main focus right now is on Aupiki and on serving our Blues region. I love the Blues and I’m so excited to be back with my friends. The cool thing is that I’ve played with these girls since grassroots, since school, and to now represent our region together is really cool, ten years on. Oh man, we’re old!”

With 33 new names spread across the four Aupiki squads this season, Roos believes the Blues’ dominance will face its toughest challenge yet.

“All the squads are so strong this year. Poa has some really strong new additions and I think the girls that they’ve retained have a real hunger to be better. I think all the teams are going to be strong and every week you can’t let your guard down.”

Despite the rising standard on the field, Roos said one of her biggest hopes for the season is to see more supporters in the stands.

“I understand the cost of living crisis is tough right now, so people don’t always have the money to come out to games, but ticket prices are quite accessible at some of our games. It would be amazing to see more people supporting us and supporting women’s rugby.”

Aupiki Round One:

Saturday 13 June

2:05pm, Blues vs Hurricanes Poua, Eden Park, Auckland

4:05pm, Matatū vs Chiefs Manawa, One NZ Stadium, Christchurch

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand